Thursday, December 30, 2021
Lil Nas X Tells ‘CBS Sunday Morning’ He Found a Home and Friends on Twitter/Social Media

By Fisher Jack
Lil Nas X (CBS News)
*Lil Nas X is one of the biggest music stars on the planet with the hit “Old Town Road” and his new album “Montero.” The singer-songwriter/rapper, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, talks with Tracy Smith about reinventing himself, his childhood, and his love of social media, in an interview for CBS SUNDAY MORNING to be broadcast Jan. 2 (9:00 AM ET) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+.

Lil Nas X tells Smith he was never really super close to either of his parents and he’s always felt like “a lone person.” He says he finds comfort in social media.

“That was probably one of the first places where I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is for me,’” he says.

Lil Nas X tells Smith Twitter has been like his home.

“It’s like my actual family,” he tells Smith. “I’ve become closer with people who I met online than people who I’ve met in real life.”

He adds: “I’ve learned the ways of the Internet. … I’ve learned how to go viral, and what to stay out of.”

The artist talks with Smith about his songwriting, his transformation – and the transformation of his work – since “Old Town Road” hit big, and how he celebrates his sexuality as a gay male singer.

“I feel like I’m much more out there with it,” he says. “It’s always been, ‘Okay, you’re gay, this needs to be sanitized.’… Gay, but let’s not include anything sexual. It’s like, ‘Be gay without being gay.’”

Lil Nas X (CBS News)
CBS SUNDAY MORNING is broadcast Sundays (9:00-10:30 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network. Rand Morrison is the executive producer.

Follow CBS SUNDAY MORNING on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at CBSNews.com. Listen to CBS SUNDAY MORNING podcasts on all podcast platforms. Stream CBS SUNDAY MORNING on Paramount+.
source: CBS News

