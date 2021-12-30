Thursday, December 30, 2021
IG Model ‘Tyger Booty’ Found Dead in Hotel Room During Trip w/ African Billionaire

By Ny MaGee
IG model
Dasani Williams, known as Tyger Booty on social media

*A popular X-rated Instagram model from Atlanta was reportedly found dead in a hotel room in Ghana. 

Dasani Williams, known as Tyger Booty on social media, flew to Accra, Ghana to visit a local billionaire and allegedly service him and his friends, according to reports and social media fodder. Williams was also there to promote an event, MTO reports. 

According to Ghanaweb, Williams, a single mother, was in the country to “give pleasure to the big men at the parties she was billed to attend during the holiday season.”

Here’s more from MTO:

While in Accra, Tyger Booty was reportedly found dead in her hotel room, according to social media reports. Authorities in Ghana have not released specific details about her death to the public – and that has many worried. The African billionaire – who flew Tyger Booty out – has strong ties to the government. And many of the model’s fans are worried that he may use his money and influence to thwart an impartial investigation into Tyger Booty’s death.

As reported by SandraRose.com, investigators suspect a possible drug overdose. However, Williams’ family and friends suspect foul play.

The African billionaire who allegedly flew Williams to Ghana has not been identified.

Social media users are slamming Williams for leaving her young daughter behind to “chase a bag.”

 

Tyger Booty was an Instagram and OnlyFans model, with almost 600k followers on her account @iamtyger.

Williams’ family reportedly wants her autopsy to be done in the US. In an interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio, family spokesperson, Julie Williams said, “people have told us Ghanaian officials can be very corrupt.”

She added, “We don’t trust Ghana health authorities will do a good job, so we want the autopsy done in the United States. Unfortunately, none of us is from there [Ghana], and we’re not sure what will happen.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

