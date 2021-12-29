Tik Toker Calls Out Kim K Over Her Skims ThongGirdle: It’s too Damn Small! – WATCH

*A Skims customer (social media influencer) is calling Kim Kardashian out for allegedly undersizing her $34 core control thong girdle.

In a TikTok video posted by Jasmine Alexandria, the shopper shares how shocked and disappointed she was after gifting herself Kim’s products for Christmas. Jasmine starts the clip by saying, “Now Kim Kardashian, we are going to have a f—king conversation. I got Skims for Christmas … and let me talk about the sizing because the sizing is what’s really troubling me.”

The 29-year-old California native shared that she purchased the shapewear in size “Large/Extra Large,” and went on to display the underwear: “This is a Large/Extra Large and b–ch this does not stretch,” she shared. “It does not stretch. When I tell you I couldn’t even get this past up my thigh.” She added, “It’s crazy to me because, with the Kardashians, it’s like you guys buy your bodies, right?”

As Page Six noted in follow-up footage, Alexandria demonstrated the struggle she endured while trying to fit into the core control underwear. She captioned the clip, “I posted the try-on video [laughing emoji] Skims-1, Me-0,” citing her inability to slide into the corset-panties.

Representatives for Skims and for Kim Kardashian were not immediately available to respond to The Post’s request for comment.

However, Kardashian’s behemoth brand — which is valued at $1.6 billion — does address the core control thong’s sizing on its website, saying:

“This item intentionally runs smaller for a compressive look & feel. If you prefer more comfort for everyday wear, we recommend selecting a size up.” The thong also comes in 2X/3X and 4X/5X.