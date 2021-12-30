Door Dash Employee Making $400K Complains About Making One Delivery A Month

*#SFGate reported that #DoorDash’s new program, WeDash, will require all non-delivery employees to dash at least one order each month beginning in January.⁠

⁠

However, company employees are less than thrilled.⁠

⁠

“What the actual f – – k?” said an employee in a viral post, which revealed the person’s yearly total compensation of $400,000. “I didn’t sign up for this, there was nothing in the offer letter/job description about this.”⁠

⁠

On the anonymous social media service, Blind, techies and other white-collar jobs, received the complaint, which was titled “DoorDash making engineers deliver food.” The anonymous employee’s complaint drew over 1,600 responses from other employees who were enraged by the new corporate policy’s implementation and enforcement.⁠

⁠

“This is not acceptable in any way,” wrote one user.⁠

⁠

“I hope other companies don’t draw inspiration,” joked another. “Otherwise LinkedIn employees will be required to go job hunting once a month going forward.”⁠

⁠

However, not everyone was opposed to the concept. Yet, several had seen the notion as thoughtful, allowing upper-level personnel, including CEO Tony Xu, to experience what it’s like to work as a delivery driver.

