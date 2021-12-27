NeNe Leakes Still Involved with New Man Despite Rumored Ties to Younger Man | PicsVideoLook!

*As we’ve previously reported, NeNe Leakes has a new man and they are living out loud.

According to MadameNoire, Leakes and her new boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh, had Christmastime quality time together over the weekend with displays of love and affection on social media over the weekend.

On Friday (December 24), the couple documented their romantic twist to the occasion on the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fixture’s Instagram story. The Instagram video captured Leakes and Sioh on a cozy dinner date, with Leakes being comfortable against Sioh. Another video shows Leakes with a dinner date flicking her tongue at Sioh’s face.

“Almost Christmas Eve. Having dinner with…” Leakes stated in a caption of one of the videos, People reports.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Boosie Believes R. Kelly Victims Are ‘Exaggerating’: ‘You Know, a B*tch Ain’t Been Kidnapped’ – WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

News of the reality TV star and Sioh comes as rumors of Leakes dating another man surface. Photos of Leakes exhibiting PDA in the club and in bed with a man named Temper Boi came to light earlier this week, Radar Online reports. Additional details from the site mention the leak of the pictures may have come from Temper.

Temper responded to the reports with a statement to the Shade Report. In the statement, Temper revealed he and Leakes were definitely “more than cut buddies but less than exclusive,” adding that their relationship hadn’t “really ended.”

Adding to the situation was a comment Temper wrote under The Shade Room’s screenshot of his picture hunched up with Leakes, telling critics that he wanted to “share the truth” about what was really going on.

“Since mfs wanna leak my sh*t and run false headlines might as well share the truth….last few months have been eye-opening. Nothing but love for you Linnethia and I wish you the best,” Temper said.

Scroll below for the other Instagram videos of Leakes and Sioh from The Shade Room as well as Temper’s post containing his statement and picture with Leakes: