Monday, December 27, 2021
Boosie Believes R. Kelly Victims Are ‘Exaggerating’: ‘You Know, a B*tch Ain’t Been Kidnapped’ – WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Boosie (Vlad TV screenshot)
*Boosie BadAzz believes R.Kelly’s victims are exaggerating about the abuse and torture they endured with the R&B singer.

During an interview with VladTV,  the rapper was asked about R.Kelly’s recent conviction of sex trafficking and racketeering charges and he replied that he didn’t believe some of the victims’ testimonies. He says, “This is how I feel about that. Everything was pushed to another level. You know, I just feel like R. Kelly like the young b*tches. All that sh**, seducing and kidnapping and all this s*** in somebody’s house if you leave a b*tch at the house and you go on tour for two weeks and she don’t go nowhere, that b*tch ain’t been kidnapped. She waiting on daddy to come home.” He continued to say that the victim “was willing” to stay at the singer’s home and weren’t sexualized as reported by XXL.

“You know, a b*tch ain’t been kidnapped. B**** ain’t been sexualized if she been in the bed with three, four women. You know, she hasn’t been taken advantage of, because she is willing. She is willing. He just f***** up on the age part…if he did it. I’m not saying he’s guilty or if he did do it, it’s because of the age. The rest of that s***, they exaggerating, bro.”

