Monday, December 20, 2021
‘There’s Absolutely a Pathway to Win’: Stacey Abrams Has a Plan on How to Pass Federal Voting Bill

*Stacey Abrams is calling on Congress to act on voting rights, and has a plan on how to get the bill past the Senate, as the Democrat launches a second bid to become Georgia’s governor.

Abrams’ close ally, Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock, and other senators have been arguing in recent days that the Senate must try again on federal voting standards, despite earlier setbacks. In an interview Thursday with The Associated Press, Abrams said senators need to override Republican opposition to new federal voting guarantees by weakening the legislation-blocking filibuster to allow the Democrats’ bare majority to pass new rules.

Otherwise, Abrams said, more Republican-dominated state legislatures nationwide will adopt voting restrictions like Georgia did this year.

“Starting in January, when legislators come back into session in 2022, we’re going to see a maelstrom of voter suppression laws. I understand the resistance to completely dismantling the filibuster. But I do believe there’s a way to restore the Senate to a working body so that things like defending democracy can actually take place.”

This year, Republicans pushed through a new voting law in Georgia which, among other things, cuts days for requesting an absentee ballot, shortens early voting before runoff elections and limits drop boxes.

Abrams insists she can still win election in Georgia next year even if there are no changes to its new law.

“I will do everything in my power to make certain that these new onerous voter suppression laws do not effectively block voters from their right to vote,” she said. “And so yes, there’s absolutely a pathway to win.”

Listen to Abrams’ plan of action below:

