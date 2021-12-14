Hear Becky G, Christina Milian and Normani in Live Audio Room on Facebook

*Becky G just went live in a Live Audio Room on Facebook with actress, singer and songwriter Christina Milian, singer and dancer Normani and mental health and relationship expert Rhonda Richards-Smith titled “How We Manage Anxiety.” Check out the full conversation HERE.

Becky G, Christina Milian, Normani and Rhonda Richards-Smith discussed how they recognize and manage anxiety. During the Live Audio Room, a “donate” button was available, with all proceeds going directly to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) which seeks to provide advocacy, education, support and public awareness so that all individuals and families affected by mental illness can build better lives.

HIGHLIGHTS

Becky G talks about the ways in which the holidays can be a triggering time in her life as “slowing down” and taking a break from work can cause past issues or hardships to resurface. Christina Milian chimes in, agreeing that pressures are high during the holiday season, and it can be a tiring part of the year. [4:02 – 6:10]

Becky G talks about her journey with anxiety and beginning therapy three years ago. She opens up about suffering from panic attacks that she sometimes experienced daily. Rhonda Richards-Smith shares the definition of anxiety and the many ways it can manifest. [11:07 – 13:48]

Normani talks about the value of community in her life and the positive role it serves on a daily basis, especially in times when she’s experiencing anxiety. [15:43 – 17:02]

Becky G talks about finding therapy in everything and “crashing in safe places.” She shares that there have been instances in her life where being a public figure made it hard to know who to let in and who to keep at bay, all while trying to do so with love. Becky G also talks about growing as a Mexican-American and how family can sometimes be the cause of anxiety. [20:00 – 22:04]

Rhonda shares tips for setting boundaries with family during the holidays. [22:41 – 25:12]

About Live Audio Rooms: Live Audio Rooms on Facebook enable you to discover, listen in on and join live conversations with public figures, experts and others about topics you’re interested in. Public figures can invite friends, followers, verified public figures, or any listeners in the room to be a speaker. The host can invite speakers in advance or during the conversation. There can be up to 50 speakers, and there’s no limit to the number of listeners. Read more about Live Audio Rooms HERE.