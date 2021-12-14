Tuesday, December 14, 2021
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Hear Becky G, Christina Milian and Normani in Live Audio Room on Facebook

By Fisher Jack
0

Christina Milian / Getty
Christina Milian / Getty

*Becky G just went live in a Live Audio Room on Facebook with  actress, singer and songwriter Christina Milian, singer and dancer Normani and mental health and relationship expert Rhonda Richards-Smith titled “How We Manage Anxiety.” Check out the full conversation HERE.

Becky G, Christina Milian, Normani and Rhonda Richards-Smith discussed how they recognize and manage anxiety. During the Live Audio Room, a “donate” button was available, with all proceeds going directly to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) which seeks to provide advocacy, education, support and public awareness so that all individuals and families affected by mental illness can build better lives.

Embed from Getty Images
 

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Becky G talks about the ways in which the holidays can be a triggering time in her life as “slowing down” and taking a break from work can cause past issues or hardships to resurface. Christina Milian chimes in, agreeing that pressures are high during the holiday season, and it can be a tiring part of the year. [4:02 – 6:10]
  • Becky G talks about her journey with anxiety and beginning therapy three years ago. She opens up about suffering from panic attacks that she sometimes experienced daily. Rhonda Richards-Smith shares the definition of anxiety and the many ways it can manifest. [11:07 – 13:48]
  • Normani talks about the value of community in her life and the positive role it serves on a daily basis, especially in times when she’s experiencing anxiety. [15:43 – 17:02]
  • Becky G talks about finding therapy in everything and “crashing in safe places.” She shares that there have been instances in her life where being a public figure made it hard to know who to let in and who to keep at bay, all while trying to do so with love. Becky G also talks about growing as a Mexican-American and how family can sometimes be the cause of anxiety. [20:00 – 22:04]
  • Rhonda shares tips for setting boundaries with family during the holidays. [22:41 – 25:12]

Embed from Getty Images
 

About Live Audio Rooms: Live Audio Rooms on Facebook enable you to discover, listen in on and join live conversations with public figures, experts and others about topics you’re interested in. Public figures can invite friends, followers, verified public figures, or any listeners in the room to be a speaker. The host can invite speakers in advance or during the conversation. There can be up to 50 speakers, and there’s no limit to the number of listeners. Read more about Live Audio Rooms HERE.

 

Previous articleFOX SOUL Releases Trailer for its Original Movie ‘Where Hearts Lie’ | WatchTRAILER
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO