Our Roots: Lewis Hamilton – A Sporting Icon and Activist

*Congratulations to Black British Formula One racing driver, Lewis Hamilton all the same…. His legacy, no one can take away from him and the many youths he has inspired will continue to appreciate him. History beckons kindly to him and there is still more oil in his tank.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Jalen Rose and Molly Qerim to Divorce + Is Stephen A. Movin’ on Molly? | VIDEOs

TAYO Fatunla is an award-winning Nigerian Comic Artist, Editorial Cartoonist, Writer and Illustrator is an artist of African diaspora. He is a graduate of the prestigious Kubert School, in New Jersey, US. and recipient of the 2018 ECBACC Pioneer Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrated OUR ROOTS creation and series – Famous people in Black History – He participated at UNESCO’s Cartooning In Africa forum held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and the Cartooning Global Forum in Paris, France and took part in the Afropolitan Comics virtual comics exhibition arranged by the French Institute in South Africa coinciding with its annual National Arts Festival. His image of Fela Kuti was used as a backdrop in the Burna Boy’s YouTube channel the mega-Afrobeat hit song “Ye”. –– [email protected]