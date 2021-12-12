Jalen Rose and Molly Qerim to Divorce + Is Stephen A Movin’ on Molly? | VIDEOs

“And so, castles made of sand melt into the sea, eventually…” Jimi Hendrix

The downside about having a public relationship is that, when things are over, everybody believes they deserve an explanation as to why things didn’t work. That’s the dilemma ESPN analyst Jalen Rose and Molly Qerim, an ESPN media personality, find themselves in.

After three years of marriage, one of which saw them living separate for a year, the couple now has publicly called it quits.

“After being separated for almost a year, Molly and I have officially decided to go our separate ways,” Rose, a former NBA player and current ESPN analyst, wrote on his Instagram Story, Wednesday.

“We both agree remaining friends and colleagues is the best course of action for our relationship going forward,” he said. “Please respect our privacy at this time.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Kanye West Publicist Pressured Georgia Election Worker to Admit Baseless Fraud Accusations

Qerim has not publicly addressed this in any form.

Rose said the marriage came to an end once Qerim moved to Connecticut, where ESPN is headquartered. He filed for divorce in April.

Rose played for a number of teams during his NBA career, including the Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors and the New York Knicks. He retired in 2007.

Meanwhile, rumors are picking up speed that Molly and Stephen A Smith are now an item. Check out the video posts below for more.