After Guilty Verdict, Don Lemon Calls Jussie Smollett a Liar!

*#DonLemon is calling his friend #JussieSmollett a liar after he was found guilty of staging a fake hate crime.⁠

⁠

Last night, during a segment on his show with legal analyst #JoeyJackson, Lemon reviewed the actor’s guilty conviction.⁠

⁠

Lemon said that in order for Smollett to explain his fake narrative of the two Trump-supporting bigots beating him up and wrapping a noose around his neck, he “had to make up too many lies.”⁠

⁠

“I guess he got caught up in that because he took the stand himself. He got angry with the prosecutor as the prosecutor poked holes in his story, calling the only other witnesses liars,” Lemon said of the high-profile trial.⁠

⁠

He added that Smollet potentially made it harder for other “legitimate victims of hate crimes” to be taken seriously.⁠

⁠

Smollett was convicted guilty of five of six counts of felony disorderly conduct for submitting a false police report.

