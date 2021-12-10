‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ Undergoes Stem Cell Therapy After Botched Hair Dye

*Tessica Brown — famously known as ‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ – has reportedly received stem cell therapy to restore her hair after a botched dye job.

Brown is making headlines once again over her hair mishaps. This time, the viral Instagram star uploaded a new video to the platform in which she explains that her hair is falling out.

In the video, Brown says she keeps her natural hair, but when she noticed a “gray hair here, a gray hair there,” she decided to dye her hair.

“So me thinking that my hair is strong enough to take chemicals, dude no it wasn’t,” she says in the video “I put the dye in, jumped in the shower rinsing it out and as I’m rinsing it out, dude, my hair, my hair is coming out as I’m rinsing my hair out.”

She goes on to show her followers that clumps of hair is falling out. Watch the video below.

Brown spoke to NYP about undergoing stem cell therapy.

“I’m just praying that it works,” the greater New Orleans-area native told The Post of the procedure, which went down Wednesday at the La Fue Hair Clinic in Pasadena, Calif.

NYP writes: “Brown’s representative Gina Rodriguez claimed that chemicals used to remove the glue from her hair this year interacted with the dye, causing her mane to melt. In order to remedy her bad hair day, La Fue hair specialist Jacques Abrahamian employed a combination of platelet-rich plasma and stem cell therapy, services that could cost $4,000 to $6,000.”

Brown went viral in February after posting a video of her explaining why she used Gorilla Glue in her hair, causing her hairstyle to become stuck and the glue unremovable for over a month. She subsequently had a special adhesive removal procedure by Beverly Hills surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng, and it took about 4 hours to complete. TMZ documented the moment.

“The reason I went to the internet—because I was never going to take this to social media—[but] the reason I took it to social media was because I didn’t know what else to do,” Brown said at the time. “I knew somebody out there, somebody, could have told me something. I didn’t think for one second it was going to be everywhere.”