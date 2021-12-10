Friday, December 10, 2021
HomeNews
News

‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ Undergoes Stem Cell Therapy After Botched Hair Dye

By Ny MaGee
0

Tessica Brown
GorillaGlueGirl – Tessica Brown

*Tessica Brown — famously known as ‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ – has reportedly received stem cell therapy to restore her hair after a botched dye job. 

Brown is making headlines once again over her hair mishaps. This time, the viral Instagram star uploaded a new video to the platform in which she explains that her hair is falling out. 

In the video, Brown says she keeps her natural hair, but when she noticed a “gray hair here, a gray hair there,” she decided to dye her hair.

“So me thinking that my hair is strong enough to take chemicals, dude no it wasn’t,” she says in the video “I put the dye in, jumped in the shower rinsing it out and as I’m rinsing it out, dude, my hair, my hair is coming out as I’m rinsing my hair out.”

She goes on to show her followers that clumps of hair is falling out. Watch the video below.

READ MORE: Gorilla Glue Girl Shares Video of Her Hair Falling Out After Botched Coloring [WATCH]

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tessica (@im_d_ollady)

Brown spoke to NYP about undergoing stem cell therapy.

“I’m just praying that it works,” the greater New Orleans-area native told The Post of the procedure, which went down Wednesday at the La Fue Hair Clinic in Pasadena, Calif. 

NYP writes: “Brown’s representative Gina Rodriguez claimed that chemicals used to remove the glue from her hair this year interacted with the dye, causing her mane to melt. In order to remedy her bad hair day, La Fue hair specialist Jacques Abrahamian employed a combination of platelet-rich plasma and stem cell therapy, services that could cost $4,000 to $6,000.”

Brown went viral in February after posting a video of her explaining why she used Gorilla Glue in her hair, causing her hairstyle to become stuck and the glue unremovable for over a month. She subsequently had a special adhesive removal procedure by Beverly Hills surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng, and it took about 4 hours to complete. TMZ documented the moment.

“The reason I went to the internet—because I was never going to take this to social media—[but] the reason I took it to social media was because I didn’t know what else to do,” Brown said at the time. “I knew somebody out there, somebody, could have told me something. I didn’t think for one second it was going to be everywhere.”

Previous articleRingside Update/A Tight Race Looms Amongst the Lightweights | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO