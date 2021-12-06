Monday, December 6, 2021
Gorilla Glue Girl Shares Video of Her Hair Falling Out After Botched Coloring [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
Tessica Brown
GorillaGlueGirl – Tessica Brown

*Gorilla Glue Girl is making headlines once again over her hair mishaps. This time, the viral Instagram star uploaded a new video to the platform in which she explains that her hair is falling out. 

In the video, Tessica Brown says she keeps her natural hair, but when she noticed a “gray hair here, a gray hair there,” she decided to dye her hair.  

“So me thinking that my hair is strong enough to take chemicals, dude no it wasn’t,” she says in the video “I put the dye in, jumped in the shower rinsing it out and as I’m rinsing it out, dude, my hair, my hair is coming out as I’m rinsing my hair out.”

She goes on to show her followers that clumps of hair is falling out. Watch the video below.

READ MORE: During Boob Job Consultation Gorilla Glue Girl (Tessica Brown) Finds Lump in Each Breast

 

A post shared by Tessica (@im_d_ollady)

“Look it’s just falling out. It’s like it’s melted on. Like, look at it. Look at it,” Brown says, adding “I’m over it.”

It’s worth noting that she allegedly developed a hair care line following her grueling ordeal with Gorilla Glue, but clearly, her own styling products appear not to be working for her. 

Brown went viral in February after posting a video of her explaining why she used Gorilla Glue in her hair, causing her hairstyle to become stuck and the glue unremovable for over a month. She subsequently had a special adhesive removal procedure by Beverly Hills surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng, and it took about 4 hours to complete. TMZ documented the moment.

“The reason I went to the internet—because I was never going to take this to social media—[but] the reason I took it to social media was because I didn’t know what else to do,” Brown said at the time. “I knew somebody out there, somebody, could have told me something. I didn’t think for one second it was going to be everywhere.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

