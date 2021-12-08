THE HARDER THEY FALL Tops AAFCA List of the Ten Best Films of the Year

*LOS ANGELES – ‘The Harder They Fall’ headlined the African American Film Critics Association’s annual list of the top 10 films of the year. The film, directed by Jeymes Samuel, and produced by rap mogul Jay-Z, stars Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regina King, Zazie Beetz and LaKeith Stanfield portraying historical Black figures Rufus Buck, Nat Love, Trudy Smith, Stagecoach Mary and Cherokee Bill, respectively.

“Selections for this year’s Top 10 speak to history’s importance in informing who we are, as a people and as a community,” said AAFCA president and co-founder Gil Robertson. “Although our top film ‘The Harder They Fall’ from Netflix is a fictionalized Western, it introduced the world to an incredible array of real-life Black cowboys and cowgirls who helped to transform the West, prompting many to discover the prominent role Black people played in that storied chapter of American history that has long been a Hollywood go-to genre.”

“With Richard Williams in ‘King Richard’ and Aretha Franklin in ‘Respect,’ you get an examination of two figures who have left an indelible mark on our society and our world culture. Obviously, Mr. Williams, through the cultivation of the talent of his daughters, Venus and Serena, has forever transformed tennis. Their success has become a door-opener by which other Black athletes can enter a sport that has historically been very closed to them,” Robertson continued. “Obviously not enough can be said about Ms. Aretha Franklin who shaped and transformed the world through her music. These films, along with the rest of AAFCA’s Top 10 films of 2021, celebrate our culture, our history and our history-makers. AAFCA is thrilled to recognize their contribution to cinema.”

The full list of AAFCA’S Top 10 Films of 2021:

The Harder They Fall King Richard Respect The Tragedy of Macbeth Passing Belfast Who We Are House of Gucci The Power of the Dog West Side Story

As previously announced, AAFCA will reveal winners of the 13th Annual AAFCA Awards honoring outstanding achievement in film in 15 competitive categories on Jan. 17,2022. An in-person celebration in Los Angeles will follow on March 2.

For more information on the AAFCA Awards and the organization’s other programs and activities, visit http://AAFCA.com.