Tuesday, December 7, 2021
HomeRace/GenderBlack History
Black History

BlackFacts Minute: Dec. 7, 1941, Hero ‘Dorie’ Miller Defends US Ships During Pearl Harbor Attack

By zenger.news
0

*BlackFacts Minute: December 7, 2021

On this day in 1941, Doris “Dorie” Miller defends U.S. ships during the attack on Pearl Harbor. He was the first black American to be awarded the Navy Cross, the highest decoration for valor in combat after the Medal of Honor.

Less than a month before his twentieth birthday, Miller enlisted in the United States Navy. Following boot camp training in Norfolk, Virginia, he was assigned to the USS West Virginia as a messman, an enlisted man on temporary duty in the sailors’ or officers’ dining quarters who serves food, clears the tables and other duties. When the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, Miller was doing laundry below decks. During the attack, he helped several sailors who were wounded, and while manning an anti-aircraft machine gun for which he had no training, he shot down several Japanese planes.

Produced in association with BlackFacts.com.

Edited by Claire Swift and Kristen Butler

Recommended from our partners



The post BlackFacts Minute: Dec. 7, 1941, Hero ‘Dorie’ Miller Defends US Ships During Pearl Harbor Attack appeared first on Zenger News.

Previous articleKyle Rittenhouse ‘Pissed Off’ Over LeBron Mocking His Fake Tears: ‘F**k YOU’
zenger.newshttps://zenger.news

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO