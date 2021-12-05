Black Rapper Asian Doll Accused of Cultural Appropriation – But Why’re You Shocked?

*The inter-webs are all abuzz with disdain for rapper Asian Doll aka AsianDaBrattt aka What Did You Expect From a Black Woman Calling Herself Asian Doll?

MadameNoire is reporting she’s getting skewered after announcing an Indian-themed birthday party that set to take place at Revel in Atlanta, Georgia next week.

Attendees must be dressed in “Indian garb” in order to be allowed in. It was when she shared examples of what she felt was “Indian-themed” that all hell broke loose.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Wendy Williams is ‘Doing Fabulous’ – She was Spotted Leaving Miami Wellness Center | WATCH

She faced accusations of cultural appropriation (again) and was accused of disrespectfully mixing Indian culture, Arabic culture and Bollywood.

“Asian doll is reducing Indian culture to Bollywood, generalizing and mixing different cultures disrespectfully, disrespectful toward native americans+others, as much as she claims to like Indian culture she’s not appreciating, she’s appropriating,” someone said on Twitter.

She was also called out over her past comments about Indian food.

“How is Asian Doll going to have a ‘Indian’ theme party which is so ignorant.” one person tweeted. “But was just saying Indian food looked/tasted disgusting? Now I feel like the culture is a joke to her.”

For her part, the rapper with the silly ass name was apologetic to those who she offended but stopped short of changing the theme. She even went so far as to double down on it.

She did deactivate her Instagram after the negative feedback began to pour in.