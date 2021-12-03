Wendy Williams is ‘Doing Fabulous’ – She was Spotted Leaving Miami Wellness Center | WATCH

*#WendyWilliams was spotted leaving a wellness center in Miami and our good sis says she’s doing just fine.

There have been recent reports alleging that Wendy is confined to a wheelchair and showing early signs of dementia–rumors her brother Tommy said are all cap.

In the video, we see a barefoot Wendy walking as she holds on to her driver. She was silent when initially asked if she’s sad about her talk show being cancelled, however, she also said there’s “lots more Wendy stuff” coming our way. Though the Wendy show has not been officially cancelled, fans are speculating that Sherri Shepherd will be the one to fill Wendy’s purple chair soon. We’ll keep y’all posted on that tea if it’s Lipton.

(Scroll down below the IG embed for more.)

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘For the Record’ Podcast: Shana Mangatal on Filming Video for Howard Hewett’s ‘To Thee I Pray’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Wait! There’s more …

Williams recently addressed her extended absence in a statement shared via Instagram, where she explained that her recovery is “taking longer than expected.”

“HOW YOU DOIN’? I MISS YOU ALL! As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic. I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected,” her social media statement began.

“I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready,” she continued. “I want to thank all of my staff and our guest hosts for stepping up and stepping in while I can’t be there.”