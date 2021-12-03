Friday, December 3, 2021
Prime Videos ‘Harlem’ Is A Resonance, Reverberance & Representation Of Self! [WATCH]

By Briana Wright
Prime Video has a new show that’s as colorful and cultural as its title!

From the writer of “Girls Trip” and “The First Wives Club,” Tracy Oliver brings us “Harlem,” a new series about four Black women navigating relationships, careers and more amidst their sisterhood.

EUR correspondent Briana Wright spoke with Oliver and two of the show’s leading ladies: Grace Byers (Quinn) and Shoniqua Shandai (Angie) about the show’s realism and connection to the cast, crew and viewers alike.

HARLEM
HARLEM Jerrie Johnson (Tye), Meagan Good (Camille), Grace Byers (Quinn), Shoniqua Shandai (Angie) Credit: Sarah Shatz Copyright: Amazon Studios

Debunking stereotypes of the Black woman unintentionally becomes a theme in this show, simply through the characters. Shandai expressed gratitude for portraying a character like Angie who provides more than the comic relief.

“I relate to Angie in a variety of ways…She’s a woman I’ve been stereotyped as in my regular life because people have seen mocking’s of her. I’m so grateful this character is given the chance to be a real human being,” said Shandai.

It is doubtful that Shandai will be the only person to see themselves in “Harlem.” When asked what she thinks viewers will enjoy the most about the show, Byers highlighted the relativity.

“Some type of resonance, reverberance, representation of self. I hope you, see you, I hope you see some kind of experience, just a facet of you, so you can say ‘that feels true,’” said Byers.

Those who can relate should not only feel seen but according to Oliver, hopefully, they feel loved as well.

“When I’m looking at stuff, I’m coming from a place of love and I’m trying to make Black women feel good when they watch stuff, rather than feeling, ‘I’m not light enough, I’m not skinny enough, I’m not pretty enough, I’m not enough.’ It’s truly coming from a loving place,” said Oliver.

Catch the premiere of “Harlem” Friday, December 3rd on Prime Video.

Briana Wright

