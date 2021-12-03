Plumber Finds Envelopes with Cash, Checks in A Wall at Joel Osteen’s Church in Houston | VIDEO

*Something fishy is going on in Joel Osteen’s church! A plumber found envelopes full of cash and checks behind a loose toilet in the church while fixing an issue in the bathroom.

Joel Osteen’s church Lakewood Church is one of the most popular churches in the state of Texas. A plumber was in one of the bathrooms fixing a loose toilet when he discovered 500 envelopes full of cash and checks. He then contacted the maintenance supervisor and turned the discovery over to the police. The plumber recalled the story on 100.3 The Bill radio station.

“There was a loose toilet in the wall, and we removed the tile,” the caller said on the radio according to KPRC. “We went to go remove the toilet, and I moved some insulation away and about 500 envelopes fell out of the wall, and I was like ‘Oh wow!’”

After recovering the money and checks, it was revealed that these checks went missing back in 2014 when an undisclosed amount of money was stolen from the Church’s safe. The church made a statement regarding the finding.

“Recently, while repair work was being done at Lakewood Church, an undisclosed amount of cash and checks were found. Lakewood immediately notified the Houston Police Department and is assisting them with their investigation,” the representative of Lakewood Church said to KPRC.

