Kirk Franklin Speaks on His Relationship with Son: ‘I Will Not Expose Him Publicly’ – WATCH

*On THE REAL airing Wednesday, December 1st Gospel music star Kirk Franklin opens up about where his relationship stands with his oldest son Kerrion, after a private phone call between them went public earlier this year. Franklin says they still do not speak and “won’t reveal the life of my son.”

LONI LOVE:

Well, we’re talking about family. We all saw on the IG what happened between you and your son. How are the two of you right now?

KIRK FRANKLIN:

That was just a revelation of what’s been going on for years. We’ve been in a very painful place for years, but I will say this, even though my son chose to try to expose me publicly as a father, I will never expose him publicly as a son. So, I have no dialogue about it.

LONI LOVE:

Have you talked to him?

KIRK FRANKLIN:

No. Once again, you would have never known our family issues if he hadn’t chose to do it, so I still continue to keep it at that place because who in the world, as hard as parenting is, should ever have to talk about their parenting publicly?

LONI LOVE:

But do you think he was trying to reach out to you?

KIRK FRANKLIN:

Oh no, no, no.

LONI LOVE:

He just did it to embarrass you?

KIRK FRANKLIN:

Because he chose to reveal my mistakes publicly as a father, I will not reveal his life publicly as a son. I’m still a father and I’m still called to still cover and protect his life and not reveal my son.

GARCELLE BEAUVAIS:

And families are complicated. But I think we’ve all had a situation with a family member that’s really tough.

KIRK FRANKLIN:

And it’s not complex, this one is clear. I just chose to. I still have the responsibility to cover and not reveal the life of my son.

This episode airs Wednesday, December 1st on THE REAL— check local listings.

