Tuesday, November 30, 2021
‘For the Record’ Podcast: Howard Hewett on New Visual for ‘To Thee I Pray,’ Pandemic Touring and More

*Howard Hewett has put new window dressing on yet another one of his classic songs.

Last year, the former Shalamar singer gave new life to “That’s Christmas,” a George Duke written and produced song from his 2008 holiday album “Howard Hewett Christmas.”

The artist decided to dust off another track for a fresh music video polish – this time, “To Thee I Pray,” from his 1992 album “Allegiance.” Director Shana Mangatal returns to helm the visual with an iPhone camera.

In the latest edition of our interview podcast For the Record, EURWEB’s Lee Bailey chats with the crooner about why he chose “To Thee I Pray” for the curb appeal.

Also, Hewett gets extremely candid about what it’s been like to tour in the midst of a pandemic, reveals that a street has been named after him in his Akron, Ohio hometown, and much more.

Listen below.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Dave Chappelle Will ‘Gladly Step Aside’ if School Critics Donate More than Supporters⁠ ⁠

