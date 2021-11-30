ASU Students Want ‘Murderer’ Kyle Rittenhouse Booted from Campus

*There is a movement of students at Arizona State University who are campaigning to get teen killer Kyle Rittenhouse kicked off campus.

Rittenhouse, 18, was found not guilty in the killing of two men and the wounding of a third last year during a tumultuous night of protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Rittenhouse appeared emotional as the verdicts were read on Nov. 19. After being cleared on all counts, Rittenhouse broke down in tears and hugged one of his attorneys.

As reported by New York Post, four groups led by Students for Socialism are behind a rally planned for Wednesday. They are calling for officials to remove Rittenhouse, who is reportedly taking online classes, from the campus, where he is said to be living.

“KILLER OFF CAMPUS,” reads the flyer, calling for the university to “protect students from a violent, blood-thirsty murderer.”

Here’s more from the report:

A list of four demands includes getting the 18-year-old cleared killer withdrawn from ASU, as well as for the school to “release a statement against white supremacy and racist murderer Kyle Rittenhouse.”

It also calls for a multicultural center to be a safe space “from white supremacy.” The groups also want police funding to instead go to a multicultural center and to get a CAARE “healing” center.

Per the report, the groups protesting are Students for Justice in Palestine, the Multicultural Solidarity Coalition and the Mexican American student group MEChA de ASU. The groups believe that Rittenhouse being cleared of all charges for the triple shooting is proof of a “flawed ‘justice’ system” — insisting, “Kyle Rittenhouse is still guilty to his victims and the families of those victims.”

A spokesperson for ASU’s Students for Socialism told Fox News that they do not feel safe with a “mass shooter” being “so carelessly allowed” at the school.

The jury’s decision to acquit Rittenhouse “effectively gives right-winged individuals the license to kill other individuals who protest for human rights,” the group claims.

“Rittenhouse took the lives of innocent people with the intent to do so—by strapping an assault rifle to himself in a crowd of unarmed citizens. That is the textbook definition of intention,” said the spokesperson.

“The decision made by the court is one of thousands of cases that have been influenced by biased judges, predominantly white juries, and mistakes inherent in a judicial system founded off of injustice to begin with,” the spokesperson added