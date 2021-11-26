Michigan State University’s Head Coach Mel Tucker Becomes Highest Paid Black Coach

*Michigan State’s head coach Mel Tucker has become the highest-paid Black coach in American sports after agreeing to a historic 10-year, $95 million contract extension.
Per USA Today, “Tucker’s $9.5 million annual deal trails only Saban’s $9.75 million annual contract at Alabama,” the outlet writes.
During an appearance on “The Draymond Green Show“, Tucker addressed the extension talks: “I always made it clear that I thought Michigan State was a destination job, not a stepping stone. I have Big Ten roots. Played at Wisconsin. I’m from Cleveland, Ohio. My parents are 3 hours and 15 minutes away. My wife is from Chicago. I know the Big Ten landscape. This is where I started my career as a graduate assistant for Nick Saban. Michigan State is a special place for me. It was never my intention to come here and just pass through. I believe that we’re building something special here, and I have tremendous support here, and we’re on the right track.”
READ MORE: Michigan State Univ. Apologizes for Display of Black Figures Hanging on Tree
Mel Tucker’s first public comments on his potential #MichiganState contract extension, via The Draymond Green Show (airing right now):
“I always made it clear that MSU is a destination job, not a stepping stone… It was never my intention to come here and just pass through.” pic.twitter.com/121Yx3ZsK6
— SpartanTailgate.com (@SpartanTailgate) November 18, 2021
Tucker tweeted his appreciation to Michigan State for the deal, see his lengthy statement below:
Process driven. Feeling grateful. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/TDv4uCsWtH
— Mel Tucker (@Coach_mtucker) November 25, 2021
Here’s more from ABC News:
Tucker’s 10-year deal puts him in select company with two coaches with the same term: Clemson’s Dabo Swinney and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher. Swinney’s contract is worth $92 million and Fisher’s deal will pay him more than $9 plus million a year, starting in 2022. Tucker’s deal that expires Jan. 15, 2032, will have a $5.9 million base salary, $3.2 million in supplemental compensation for media and personal appearances along with a $400,000 contingent annual bonus.
“We’re excited to have Mel here for the next 10 years,” United Wholesale Mortgage President and CEO Mat Ishbia, one of the donors funding Tucker’s new deal, told The Associated Press in a telephone interview. “He’s a winner. He represents Michigan State in a fantastic way and we’re excited for the future.
“We got a winner and we’re not letting a winner leave Michigan State. Mel didn’t want to leave, but the reality is he’s the hottest name in football.”