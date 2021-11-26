Michigan State University’s Head Coach Mel Tucker Becomes Highest Paid Black Coach

*Michigan State’s head coach Mel Tucker has become the highest-paid Black coach in American sports after agreeing to a historic 10-year, $95 million contract extension.

Per USA Today, “Tucker’s $9.5 million annual deal trails only Saban’s $9.75 million annual contract at Alabama,” the outlet writes.

During an appearance on “The Draymond Green Show“, Tucker addressed the extension talks: “I always made it clear that I thought Michigan State was a destination job, not a stepping stone. I have Big Ten roots. Played at Wisconsin. I’m from Cleveland, Ohio. My parents are 3 hours and 15 minutes away. My wife is from Chicago. I know the Big Ten landscape. This is where I started my career as a graduate assistant for Nick Saban. Michigan State is a special place for me. It was never my intention to come here and just pass through. I believe that we’re building something special here, and I have tremendous support here, and we’re on the right track.”

