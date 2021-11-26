LeBron James Accused Snitching on Pacers Fans, Booting Them from Game [VIDEO]

*LeBron James is accused of snitching on two Pacers fans and having them ejected from the Los Angeles Lakers match-up on Wednesday (Nov. 24) in Indianapolis.

As reported by theJamsmineBrand, at one point during overtime, James took a referee to the pair of courtside Pacers fans, pointing out a man and woman. LeBron can vaguely be heard saying: “This one right f**king here.”

Lakers player Russell Westbrook then enters the frame and seemingly sides with him. The two Pacers fans are then booted. Watch the moment via the YouTube clip below.

After the game LeBron addressed the matter, saying: “Nothing is uncomfortable for me, but there’s a difference between cheering on your home faithful, booing opponents and things of that nature or not wanting opponents to be successful. And then there’s moments where it goes outside the line, where I see gestures and words. And that shouldn’t be tolerated in our game from nobody. A fan should never say that to a player, and that’s it.”

It’s currently unclear what exactly the couple said that fired up the superstar athlete. Per the report, it may have had to do with his teenage son, LeBron “Bronny” James Jr.

The incident birthed the hashtags“LeSnitch” and “Karen” on Twitter.

