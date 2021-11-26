Friday, November 26, 2021
LeBron James Accused Snitching on Pacers Fans, Booting Them from Game [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
LeBron James

*LeBron James is accused of snitching on two Pacers fans and having them ejected from the Los Angeles Lakers match-up on Wednesday (Nov. 24) in Indianapolis. 

As reported by theJamsmineBrand, at one point during overtime, James took a referee to the pair of courtside Pacers fans, pointing out a man and woman. LeBron can vaguely be heard saying: “This one right f**king here.”

Lakers player Russell Westbrook then enters the frame and seemingly sides with him. The two Pacers fans are then booted. Watch the moment via the YouTube clip below.

After the game LeBron addressed the matter, saying: “Nothing is uncomfortable for me, but there’s a difference between cheering on your home faithful, booing opponents and things of that nature or not wanting opponents to be successful. And then there’s moments where it goes outside the line, where I see gestures and words. And that shouldn’t be tolerated in our game from nobody. A fan should never say that to a player, and that’s it.”

It’s currently unclear what exactly the couple said that fired up the superstar athlete. Per the report, it may have had to do with his teenage son, LeBron “Bronny” James Jr

The incident birthed the hashtags“LeSnitch” and “Karen” on Twitter.

Most recently we reported that LeBron James has topped Forbes’ list of the highest-paid players in the NBA for eight straight years, with more than $110 million earned.

According to Forbes, James’ 41.2 million salary for the upcoming 2021-22 season and an estimated $70 million from his off-court ventures has the Los Angeles Laker set take in $111.2 million in a single year to smash the $96.5 million NBA earnings record he put up over the 12 months ending in May. Forbes’ top ranking is the latest financial happening in a year that saw James surpassng $1 billion in career earnings before taxes and agents’ fees. The magazine estimates the financial milestone has elevated King James pushing his net worth to roughly $850 million.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

