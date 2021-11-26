Dionne Warwick Lends a Mellow Vibe to Son’s Ohm Zone | VIDEO

*With all due respect, Dionne Warwick knows no filter.

Even when promoting her son’s new business venture, the singer is one to say what’s on her mind, with a touch of humor thrown in for good measure.

“I’m what is known as a loose cannon,” a laughing Warwick confessed to The Los Angeles Times. “That thing called a filter, what is that? I threaten my friends who bring me all their troubles that I’m gonna hang my shingle out. It’s gonna cost them $50,000 a session.”

Although she is known for timeless music and gained a new generation of followers with innocent inquiries on today’s hitmakers on Twitter, the “Don’t Make Me Over” vocalist has a new gig making use of her voice. A family affair aimed at putting people in a different state of mind.

Welcome to the Ohm Zone, a creation owned by Warwick’s son Damon Elliott that combines a recording studio, sound bath and meditation center. A sound bath is an experience in meditation that uses music to produce sound waves through various instruments that help reduce stress and anxiety

Warwick may not physically be at the Zone, but her presence is felt by visitors who are greeted with a introductory video filled with, as described by The Times, “enveloping tones and high-flown language about the restorative power of certain sonic frequencies.”

For Elliott, his mother’s voice and The Ohm Zone equal a winning combination that’s a win-win for his target audience.

“Mom’s voice is the ultimate healing tool,” the 48-year-old business owner recently told the Times. “So I asked her, ‘Can you help me change people’s lives?’”

Warwick’s association with The Ohm Zone, of which she is part owner, is the latest in a string of happenings that have put her prominently in the sites of those who are just now discovering what has endeared her to those who were enjoying the 80-year-old singer in her heyday, with hits such as

Last year, Warwick donned an elaborate mouse costume during an appearance on “The Masked Year.” In addition, 2020 Warwick’s cameo during the “Verzuz” battle between her fellow singing legends and longtime friends Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight. Taking note of her Twitter dealings with young artists, “Saturday Night Live” gave Warwick the ultimate compliment with parodying her with it’s recurring “Dionne Warwick Talk Show” skit. This month, the vocalist made a surprise appearance on “SNL” when she was the final celebrity interviewed by her doppelgänger, played by Ego Nwodim. At the end of the skit, the memorable duo performed a well-known classic from the real Warwick’s catalog of hits, “What the World Needs Now is Love.”

“I’m just being honest — straight-up,” the entertainer, who has tweeted her thoughts on Chance tha Rapper and Olivia Rodrigo, among others, shared with the Times. Regarding “SNL’s” take on her, Warwick summed it up in one word, calling the tribute “wonderful.” “I laughed like everybody else did. Then I thought, ‘Am I really like that?’”

Up next for Warwick is “Nothing’s Impossible,” a gospel-rap collaboration with Chance the Rapper. The tune, which will be released on Thanksgiving, is produced by Elliott, who revealed that proceeds from “Nothing’s Impossible” will go to fight homelessness.

For more from Warwick, including her thoughts surrounding the Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect,” click here. Scroll below to see Warwick’s surprise appearance on SNL: