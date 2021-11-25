WATCH Peacock’s BEL-AIR | First Teaser Trailer – Series Coming in 2022

*Set in modern-day America, Bel-Air is a serialized one-hour dramatic analogue of the 90’s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” that leans into the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air.

With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show.

ABOUT THE SERIES:

Co-Showrunners / Executive Producers: T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson

Director / Co-Writer / Executive Producer: Morgan Cooper

Executive Producers: Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Malcolm Spellman, Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, and Andy & Susan Borowitz

Produced By: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Westbrook Studios, a division of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s media company Westbrook Inc.

Format: Drama series

Filming Location: Los Angeles, CA and Philadelphia, PA

SERIES REGULARS:

Newcomer Jabari Banks as “Will”

Adrian Holmes as “Phillip Banks” (At That Age, V Wars)

Cassandra Freeman as “Vivian Banks” (The Enemy Within, Atlanta)

Olly Sholotan as “Carlton Banks” (Run Hide Fight, Evolution of Nate Gibson)

Coco Jones as “Hilary Banks” (Let it Shine, Vampires vs. The Bronx)

Akira Akbar as “Ashley Banks” (We Can Be Heroes, Captain Marvel)

Jimmy Akingbola as “Geoffrey” (Most Dangerous Game, In The Long Run)

Jordan L. Jones as “Jazz” (Rel, Snowfall)

Simone Joy Jones as “Lisa” (The Chair, What If)

source: Joey Levine – nbcuni.com