Thursday, November 25, 2021
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

WATCH Peacock’s BEL-AIR | First Teaser Trailer – Series Coming in 2022

By Fisher Jack
0

*Set in modern-day America, Bel-Air is a serialized one-hour dramatic analogue of the 90’s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” that leans into the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air.

With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show.

ABOUT THE SERIES:
Co-Showrunners / Executive Producers: T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson
Director / Co-Writer / Executive Producer: Morgan Cooper
Executive Producers: Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Malcolm Spellman, Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, and Andy & Susan Borowitz
Produced By: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Westbrook Studios, a division of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s media company Westbrook Inc.
Format: Drama series

Filming Location: Los Angeles, CA and Philadelphia, PA

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Samaria Rice Calls for ‘U.S. To Be Overthrown’ After Rittenhouse Verdict

Jabari Banks - Bel Air teaser
Jabari Banks – Bel-Air teaser

SERIES REGULARS:
Newcomer Jabari Banks as “Will”
Adrian Holmes as “Phillip Banks” (At That Age, V Wars)
Cassandra Freeman as “Vivian Banks” (The Enemy Within, Atlanta)
Olly Sholotan as “Carlton Banks” (Run Hide Fight, Evolution of Nate Gibson)
Coco Jones as “Hilary Banks” (Let it Shine, Vampires vs. The Bronx)
Akira Akbar as “Ashley Banks” (We Can Be Heroes, Captain Marvel)
Jimmy Akingbola as “Geoffrey” (Most Dangerous Game, In The Long Run)
Jordan L. Jones as “Jazz” (Rel, Snowfall)
Simone Joy Jones as “Lisa” (The Chair, What If)
source: Joey Levine – nbcuni.com

Previous articleLoni Love and Other Celebs Making Sure Less Fortunate Have Thanksgiving Meals
Next articleBlack Investors Unite for $7 million Funding effort to Help Oregon-Based Startup
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO