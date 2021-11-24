Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) Earns FOUR 2022 Grammy Awards Noms | VIDEOs

*Silk Sonic, comprised of Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak, has officially earned four GRAMMY nominations after Tuesday(11-23-21)’s announcement for the 2022 GRAMMY Awards.

“Leave The Door Open,” the debut hit and 2021 summertime anthem from their critically-acclaimed album An Evening With Silk Sonic, earns four nominations in Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song categories. The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards® will be held January 31, 2022.

These nominations arrive shortly after their American Music Award win for Favorite R&B Song (“Leave The Door Open) with additional nominations for Favorite Music Video (“Leave The Door Open) and Favorite Pop Duo or Group. Mars and .Paak celebrated their win with a velvety performance of “Smokin Out The Window.” “Leave The Door Open,” directed by Mars and Florent Déchard, also won Best R&B Video and Best Editing at the 2021 MTV Music Video Awards. Silk Sonic took home Best Group at the 2021 BET Awards after a smoke lounge performance of “Leave The Door Open.” The group debuted live at last year’s GRAMMY® Awards with “Leave The Door Open” plus a powerful tribute to Little Richard, followed quickly by an iconic live set at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) An Evening with Silk Sonic – A Record Reflection by A. Scott Galloway | LISTEN

“Leave The Door Open” became Silk Sonic’s first #1 single on the Billboard Hot 100, spending two non-consecutive weeks at #1 and 18 consecutive weeks in the top 10.

The duo then coasted into their sophomore release of “Skate,” which saw them glide into a second top 10 hit on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs as it debuted at #4 and began as the genre’s best-selling song of the week.

“Smokin Out The Window” opened at #1 on Billboard’s Hot R&B Songs chart. After celebrating Silk Night, an exclusive live event in Los Angeles with Spotify, Silk Sonic finally released their debut album An Evening With Silk Sonic. The album opened at #1 on iTunes in nine countries and top 10 in 47 countries. An Evening With Silk Sonic has a stunning 492+ million US streams to date since its November 12th release.

The Seventies-soul-indebted ballad [is] extravagant, soft, slightly woozy, and just the right amount of winningly, winkingly ridiculous.

ROLLING STONE

What’s new, smooth as silk on the ears, and features two stars of R&B?

BILLBOARD

Both the song and the arrangement are pitch-perfect, with swooning strings, honeyed backing vocals and even a glockenspiel — think Delfonics, the Chi-Lites and basically everything on the Philadelphia International label.

VARIETY

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars are about to turn the world into their groupies. Their first single as duo Silk Sonic, “Leave the Door Open,” is a smooth bedroom classic that calls back to ’70s slow jams.

VULTURE

CONNECT WITH SILK SONIC

WEBSITE | FACEBOOK | TWITTER | INSTAGRAM | YOUTUBE | TIKTOK | SPOTIFY | APPLE MUSIC

source: Erica Gerard – fullcov.com