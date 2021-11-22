Delta Sigma Theta Names Joy Reid and 5 Other Female Trailblazers as Honorary Members

*The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority released its list of 2021 Honorary Members on Friday, which includes journalists Joy-Ann Reid (MSNBC) and Abby Phillip (CNN), and singer Ledisi.

On day two of the sorority’s 55th annual National Convention, the list of new honorary members was announced. Six female trailblazers received the organization’s highest honor for “significant contributions to society while excelling in their chosen fields,” which vary from trailblazers in journalism to leaders in sports and music, per Black Enterprise.

The complete list of honorary sorors includes former Navy Admiral Michelle J. Howard, Ambassador Attallah Shabbazz and Collette V. Smith, the NFL’s 1st Black female coach.

This list was shared on the organization’s Instagram page — check out the post below.

The IG post was captioned: “Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated is pleased to announce our newest Honorary Members who have been inducted into the Sorority during the 55th National Convention: Michelle J. Howard, Abby Phillip, Joy-Ann Reid, Ambassador Shabazz, Collette V. Smith, and Leddy “Ledisi” Young.”

The message continued, “Honorary Membership is the highest honor extended to women who have made significant contributions to society while excelling in their chosen fields. It is with joy that we welcome these exemplary women into our beloved sisterhood!”

The six honorees are following in the footsteps of legendary pop-culture influencers Angela Bassett, Ruby Dee, Aretha Franklin, and Cicely Tyson.

The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority was founded in 1922 on the campus of Howard University. The sorority has since grown to over 350,000 members in over 1000 chapters globally, per the report.