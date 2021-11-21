Sunday, November 21, 2021
HomeNewsCrime
Crime

Ronnell & Keianna Burns: ATL Power Couple Found Dead in Heartbreaking Murder-Suicide | VIDEO

By EurWebWriter
0

Ronnell & Keianna Burns
Ronnell & Keianna Burns

*It’s bad enough the many of America’s prejudicial energies are marshalled against a happy, successful, and thriving black family unit.

However, most of us don’t society at large to screw up a good thing. Screwing up is just something humans are very good at. However, this story got us with a major case of the blues. Word.

Check it out, a married couple did the Atlanta move to expand their business, but both are now dead in a heartbreaking murder suicide, reports the Daily Mail.

On November 6, Keianna Burns, 44, fatally shot her 46-year-old husband, Ronnell Burns, then turned the weapon on herself. Keianna reportedly shared a video online in which she was dancing, singing and seemingly in a great mood just hours before the shooting, according to police.

Weeks earlier, however, on October 30, she called on her friends to help her through a difficult time.

‘‘I’m asking you one thing – because I really need it right now – I need prayer,’ ‘I need prayer, I need strength, I need love,” she said in a Facebook live video.

‘‘Pray for me.’’

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Hell Freezes Over as Tyler Perry Set to Step Back & Bring in New Talent

The family moved to Atlanta from St. Louis, Missouri, about six months before the tragedy to expand their Kritique Designs Beauty & Barber Salon and grow their Primerica Insurance clientele.

As is often the case, everything looked GREAT on social media, and Mrs. Burns reportedly took great strides to make it appear that way.

‘You have to be prepared for life changes,’ she said during her Facebook live video. ‘Things in your life can change for the good or the bad overnight -literally. If you don’t think you’re a strong enough individual, some things may take you out.’

The saddest part of all? The couple left eight children behind.

Previous articleNew Edition Talks ‘History-Making’ Battle with NKOTB on American Music Awards [EUR Exclusive]
Next articleRomeo Miller Wants to Help Adoptees After Filming ‘Who is Christmas Eve?’ | WATCH
EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO