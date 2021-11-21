Ronnell & Keianna Burns: ATL Power Couple Found Dead in Heartbreaking Murder-Suicide | VIDEO

*It’s bad enough the many of America’s prejudicial energies are marshalled against a happy, successful, and thriving black family unit.

However, most of us don’t society at large to screw up a good thing. Screwing up is just something humans are very good at. However, this story got us with a major case of the blues. Word.

Check it out, a married couple did the Atlanta move to expand their business, but both are now dead in a heartbreaking murder suicide, reports the Daily Mail.

On November 6, Keianna Burns, 44, fatally shot her 46-year-old husband, Ronnell Burns, then turned the weapon on herself. Keianna reportedly shared a video online in which she was dancing, singing and seemingly in a great mood just hours before the shooting, according to police.

Weeks earlier, however, on October 30, she called on her friends to help her through a difficult time.

‘‘I’m asking you one thing – because I really need it right now – I need prayer,’ ‘I need prayer, I need strength, I need love,” she said in a Facebook live video.

‘‘Pray for me.’’

The family moved to Atlanta from St. Louis, Missouri, about six months before the tragedy to expand their Kritique Designs Beauty & Barber Salon and grow their Primerica Insurance clientele.

As is often the case, everything looked GREAT on social media, and Mrs. Burns reportedly took great strides to make it appear that way.

‘You have to be prepared for life changes,’ she said during her Facebook live video. ‘Things in your life can change for the good or the bad overnight -literally. If you don’t think you’re a strong enough individual, some things may take you out.’

The saddest part of all? The couple left eight children behind.