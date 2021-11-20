Ne-Yo Says Pandemic Saved His Marriage to Crystal Renay Smith | VIDEO

*There are more than a few studies out there that point out how the COVID pandemic has put a big strain on the interpersonal relationships but, in the minds of many, celebrity status is supposed to be able to rebuff any cloudy day, no? Well, in the instance of Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Renay Smith, COVID actually did the complete opposite. We’ll let the prince of male-pattern baldness explain in his own words.

“The pandemic saved my marriage,” Ne-Yo told Good Morning Britain “We were talking full-on divorce. It forced us to sit down and talk about our problems and re-connect with our kids. There’s only so much FaceTime you can do.”

In the pandemic, we lost a lot of people, but in my case it helped a lot of instances in my life. We had brutally honest conversations,” he added regarding his dynamic with Smith over that time.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Celeb Couples Need Help in OWN Series ‘Love Goals’ | Watch 1st Episode Here Before Official Premiere

In case you ain’t know, Ne-Yo actually filed for divorce from Smith in February 2020. However, according to Madamenoire, Ne-Yo withdrew that request in April of that year.

“I love you,” Ne-Yo told Smith in a short speech at the event before dropping to one knee. “We have decided that this is our forever. With that being said I need you to know that there is no where on the face of the planet that I would rather be. There is no one on the face of the planet that I would rather be with.”

Originally married in 2016, Ne-Yo and Smith have three children together.