Ne-Yo Says Pandemic Saved His Marriage to Crystal Renay Smith | VIDEO

By EurWebWriter
Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay Smith
*There are more than a few studies out there that point out how the COVID pandemic has put a big strain on the interpersonal relationships but, in the minds of many, celebrity status is supposed to be able to rebuff any cloudy day, no? Well, in the instance of Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Renay Smith, COVID actually did the complete opposite. We’ll let the prince of male-pattern baldness explain in his own words.

“The pandemic saved my marriage,” Ne-Yo told Good Morning Britain “We were talking full-on divorce. It forced us to sit down and talk about our problems and re-connect with our kids. There’s only so much FaceTime you can do.”

In the pandemic, we lost a lot of people, but in my case it helped a lot of instances in my life. We had brutally honest conversations,” he added regarding his dynamic with Smith over that time.

In case you ain’t know, Ne-Yo actually filed for divorce from Smith in February 2020. However, according to Madamenoire, Ne-Yo withdrew that request in April of that year.

“I love you,” Ne-Yo told Smith in a short speech at the event before dropping to one knee. “We have decided that this is our forever. With that being said I need you to know that there is no where on the face of the planet that I would rather be. There is no one on the face of the planet that I would rather be with.”

Originally married in 2016, Ne-Yo and Smith have  three children together.

EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

