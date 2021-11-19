Friday, November 19, 2021
Live ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ Set – Kevin Hart to Play Gary Coleman’s Role

By Fisher Jack
Kevin Hart - Gary Coleman
Kevin Hart – Gary Coleman

*#KevinHart is set to play #ArnoldJackson; a role made famous by #GaryColeman in an ABC special which will recreate classic episodes of the iconic 1980’s sitcom “Diff’rent Strokes.”

ABC announced in a press release that they will air the 90-minute event, titled “Live in Front of a Studio Audience,” on Dec. 7.

John Lithgow will play Mr. Drummond, Damon Wayans will play Willis Jackson, and Ann Dowd will play Mrs. Garrett.

The 90-minute special will also feature a recreation of an episode of another 80’s sitcom, “The Facts of Life,” which was a spin-off from “Diff’rent Strokes.”

