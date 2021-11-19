Friday, November 19, 2021
HomeNews
News

MC Lyte Explains Why She Would NOT Be a Popular Female Rapper Today

By Ny MaGee
0

*MC Lyte became the first female MC in 1988 when she released the album, “Lyte as a Rock” — but the hip-hop icon tells Page Six that she would not make it as a female rapper today.

“I recently told somebody it would be really old-school for me to perform on stage with pants,” she told the outlet. “Nobody wears pants. It’s that type of thing where everybody’s giving Rockettes and Vegas showgirl flavor.”

She added, “I’m happy that anyone feels great in their body. Perhaps if I had a different type of body I would be like, ‘Hey see this?,’” the 51-year-old said, “However my walk has been extremely different from that in the very beginning. I didn’t want people to look at me. I wanted them to hear me because I had something to say and I wanted them to pay attention to my words.”

Lyte also noted that she “never felt the pressure” to have plastic surgery.

READ MORE: MC Lyte Talks New Series ‘Partners in Rhyme’ and Building Her Legacy

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mclyte (@mclyte)

“I never felt the pressure to do any plastic surgery. I actually might have the smallest butt in the industry and it’s OK, it’s mine, it belongs to me. If I had the guts I might do something different but all the horror stories I hear I rather just go ahead drop and do some squats.”

The rapper blames mainstream culture for the over-sexualization of female artists. 

“Everything we have seen in hip hop we have seen in the movies forever; we seen on television. We literally to this day still see woman in a lot of nothing holding up cards prancing around a boxing ring to say, ‘This Round One, Round Two, Round Three,’” she said, “It’s not anything new — it’s just that the powers that be have found a way to monetize hip hop to the umpteenth power and that’s why using every tactic that they were already used in other forms of media.”

Lyte acknowledges that there’s not “a lot of time, effort, money, marketing and branding going into” underground female rappers like Rhapsody and Tierra Whack because they don’t put the focus on their bodies.

“It’s much easier to sell sex than anything else,” Lyte said.

MC Lyte’s new sitcom “Partners in Rhyme” is now streaming on the Allblk network.

Previous article‘SNL’ Star Kenan Thompson Bags $1M for Memoir
Next articleCrump, Activists, Celebs React to Kyle Rittenhouse ‘Not Guilty’ Verdict
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO