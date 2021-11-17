Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Bias

Nikole Hannah-Jones Talks Howard, ‘1619’ Backlash, GOP’s Faux Outrage over CRT and More (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
Nikole Hannah-Jones
Nikole Hannah-Jones on The View – ABC News (Nov. 16, 2021)

*The creator of the most comprehensive project on America’s history of racism joined “The View” Tuesday to discuss her newest iteration of “The 1619 Project.”

Nikole Hannah-Jones sat at the Hot Topics table and addressed all of the headlines sprouted by “The 1619 Project,” which examines the legacy of slavery and racism in the shaping of America. Her original project was a series of long-form articles published in 2019 by the New York Times and New York Times Magazine.

Tuesday saw the release of its new book version, The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story. Hannah-Jones spoke about the book and weighed in on such adjacent topics as the right’s manufactured Critical Race Theory controversy, conservative school boards banning racially-themed books, being denied tenure at her University of North Carolina alma mater due to backlash against “The 1619 Project,” accepting a tenured position at Howard University and more.

Watch below:

