Watch Sunny Hostin Shut Down Former Co-Host Jedediah Bila’s Vaccine Foolishness on ‘The View’

*Unvaxed Jedediah Bila, a former conservative co-host of ABC’s “The View,” did a remote drop in to the Hot Topics table on Tuesday (Nov. 16) and landed right into a lions den when talk turned to the COVID-19 vaccines.

“Let’s discuss the elephant in the room,” said co-host Joy Behar, segueing away from the discussion of her new memoir Dear Hartley. “You were supposed to join us in the studio weeks ago, but you couldn’t because ABC has a very strict policy that you can’t get into this building unless you’re fully vaccinated…and you made a conscious decision not to get vaccinated.”

Behar noted that CDC figures indicate vaccinated people are 10 times less likely to be hospitalized and 11 times less likely to die from COVID than unvaccinated people, then gave Bila the floor.

Bila, who lasted all of one season on “The View” (2016-17), said she has a “medical exemption” from getting the vaccine that is supported by an “infectious disease specialist” and three other doctors. Furthermore, she said, “I have sky-high, multi-tiered, multi-faceted natural immunity” to COVID that is also “substantiated” by her doctors, whom she did not name.

Bila went on to argue that the vaccine “does not prevent you from getting COVID and transmitting COVID,” as if she were making some big announcement that wasn’t’ already widely known. Bila failed to mention that the vaccines do, however, dramatically lower the chance of being hospitalized and dying from COVID.

Behar groaned, “Oh my goodness. You have been at Fox News too long.” (Bila had scurried back to Fox News after leaving “The View” in 2017, but has since left the conservative network.)

Co-host Sunny Hostin, who lost both her mother-in-law and father-in-law to COVID, had heard enough.

“762,000 people have died of COVID including [husband] Manny’s parents. We’ve been friends a long time but I just don’t understand why you would prioritize your personal freedom over the health and safety of others,” Hostin said, continuing to talk as Bila attempted to respond.

Hostin said “The View” producers shouldn’t allow Bila to spread “misinformation,” then said to Bila directly: “We have had the United States Surgeon General debunk everything you just said.”

Watch below: