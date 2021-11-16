Keyshia Cole’s Adoptive Father Dies After COVID Complications

*Keyshia Cole confirmed on Twitter that her adoptive father has died after a battle with COVID-19.

Cole’s father, Leon Cole, was reportedly hospitalized earlier this month with complications from COVID-19. Keyshia’s adoptive mother, Dr. Yvonne Cole, confirmed her husband’s death in post on her Facebook page.

“With a heart of sadness and sincere condolences, we solicit your prayers for Dr. Yvonne Cole and the Cole family in the passing of Mr. Leon Cole, Jr.” the statement read.

“You are welcome to leave your prayers and any heart warming [sic] messages as they deal with the passing of Mr. Leon Cole Jr, due to COVID 19 complications. We appreciate the support for our family from around the world,” the post said.

READ MORE: The Cause of Death of Keyshia Coles’ Mother (Frankie Lons) Revealed

Cole was age 2 when she was adopted by Leon and Yvonne. Earlier this year, her birth mother, Frankie Lons, died on her 61st birthday of an overdose after suffering from drug addiction for years.

Cole shared her devastation over her mother’s death on Instagram, writing:

This is so hard man. Can’t really even find the words. SMH. I honestly don’t even know how to feel. You can never prepare for something like this… Ever!!! but you will be missed. It’s crazy because… For weeks I’ve been quoting you, from the goose that laid the golden egg, to calling Neffe shoes slow burners, cause they were bought scuffed up already 😩 your humor was unmatched!!! Naturally so funny, that’s what I loved about your personality…. we all did. I created this post to show my love and appreciation for your life and I would like to thank my fans + supporters, shooot your supporters and fans, for being here with us during these hard times, and the love that you all have for us…..the love for all your children was definitely felt. When u said all you want is to have ALL OF YOUR CHILDREN IN ONE PLACE, AT ONE TIME meant the most to you, And I’m completely down to do that for you. Even through our differences …. WE LOVE YOU. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!! Frank da bank!

The Alameda County Coroner’s Office said Frankie’s official cause of death “was determined during her autopsy, which also revealed her manner of death as an accidental overdose.”