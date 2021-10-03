*Back in July Keyshia Cole lost her biological mother, Frankie Lons, to a drug overdose. Her autopsy shows she died of multiple drug intoxication, according to TMZ.

The Alameda County Coroner’s Office told the site that Frankie’s official cause of death ‘was determined during her autopsy, which also revealed her manner of death as an accidental overdose.’

She passed on her birthday after battling addiction for years. She was 61.

After Lons’ death, Cole shared her devastation over her mother’s death on Instagram.

This is so hard man. Can’t really even find the words. SMH. I honestly don’t even know how to feel. You can never prepare for something like this… Ever!!! but you will be missed. It’s crazy because… For weeks I’ve been quoting you, from the goose that laid the golden egg, to calling Neffe shoes slow burners, cause they were bought scuffed up already 😩 your humor was unmatched!!! Naturally so funny, that’s what I loved about your personality…. we all did. I created this post to show my love and appreciation for your life and I would like to thank my fans + supporters, shooot your supporters and fans, for being here with us during these hard times, and the love that you all have for us…..the love for all your children was definitely felt. When u said all you want is to have ALL OF YOUR CHILDREN IN ONE PLACE, AT ONE TIME meant the most to you, And I’m completely down to do that for you. Even through our differences …. WE LOVE YOU. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!! Frank da bank!

