Mother of N.J. Teen Who Vanished After Deli Trip Arrested for Child Abuse

*The mother of the New Jersey teen who went missing last month after a trip to the deli, has been arrested for alleged child endangerment.

We reported earlier that Jashyah Moore, the 14-year-old New Jersey teenager who went missing in October, has been found safe in New York City. The mother of the teenager previously spoke about her daughter’s possible abduction last month.

A reward of $20,000 had been offered for information about Moore, who had not been seen or heard from since October 14.

“She was abducted,” Jashyah’s mother, Jamie Moore, said during a press conference held Tuesday. “I don’t know who did it, but we’re looking for you.”

Following news that the teenager had been found safe, Moore, 39, was arrested for physical abuse and neglect and charged with two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement on Friday. Jashyah is the victim of alleged child abuse, PEOPLE reports.

Jamie’s daughter as well as her 3-year-old son have been removed from her custody.

Jashyah’s mother previously said when she last saw her daughter, the teenager left home at around 7:30 a.m. to pick up some groceries. When Jashyah returned home, she told her mother she lost the EBT card, so mom told her to retrace her steps in an effort to find it.

The teen’s family finds the timing of her disappearance suspicious, as she was soon expected to testify before a grand jury against her estranged stepfather who is facing an assault charge stemming from a 2020 incident.

According to NBC News, police don’t believe the assault case is connected to Jashyah’s disappearance.

The police have released no additional details about Jashyah’s disappearance.