Travis Scott Reportedly Attended Astroworld Afterparty, Dead Victims Called ‘Smurfs’

By Ny MaGee
Travis Scott - Astroworld - Getty
Travis Scott – 2021 Astroworld performance – Getty

*Travis Scott reportedly attended an afterparty after his Astroworld show on November 5, and he was allegedly unaware that eight people had been killed at the concert.

We previously reported that multiple people died and hundreds were injured at the event when a crowd surge rushed the stage. The official death count, so far, is eight but many suspect that the number is much higher. Several victims have filed lawsuits against Travis Scott and Live Nation, with the total number of lawsuits reaching 35. A nine-year-old boy is currently in a medically-induced coma after suffering life-threatening injuries at Astroworld. The boy’s family has lawyered up with famed civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

Meanwhile, the team behind the Astroworld festival reportedly instructed security members not to mention the word “dead” over the radio as bodies were piling up. The deceased were instead referred to as “smurfs,” Radar reports. 

READ MORE: Travis Scott Offers to Pay Funeral Expenses for Those Killed At Astroworld Festival

Scott reportedly attended an Astroworld afterparty at Dave & Buster’s with Drake but left as soon as he found out about the fatalities at the festival. A source told TMZ: “Travis didn’t know the severity of the situation when he arrived at the party, as far as timing, this remains consistent with the fact that no one including the police had publicly confirmed the gravity of the events that had taken place.”

Live Nation intends to pay the medical fees of those who were injured, while Scott said he will cover funeral costs for all victims, as well as offer free therapy sessions to those who attended the concert.

We reported earlier that in the wake of the tragedy, the rapper/entrepreneur issued a statement: “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival,” Travis said in the statement on Twitter.

Scott went on to thank first responders and Houston’s NRG Park, where the event was held on Friday night.

“Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department, and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love you all,” Scott added.

Scott also posted a video saying he would have stopped the show if only he had known how serious the situation was.

The Houston Police Department is investigating to determine who is responsible for the people who died at Astroworld.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

