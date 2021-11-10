Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Teyana Taylor Pauses Performance to Check on Fan in Crowd [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
*Teyana Taylor was extra vigilant when she saw a fan in distress during the last stop of her The Last Rose Petal Farewell Tour at The Novo in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The singer was quick to stop her performance to make sure a fan in the crowd was okay. “Is she okay?” Taylor repeatedly asks. “Bring her up here. [Is} She okay?”

She then seemingly references the tragic events at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston this past weekend that left 8 dead and hundreds injured. The rapper has been hit with a wave of lawsuits and Taylor jokes, “I’m about to retire, you ain’t gonna sue me baby. Let’s make sure we’re good.”

She then instructs security to help the fan sit on the edge of the stage. Watch the moment via the Twitter clip below.

READ MORE: Teyana Taylor Announces Dates for Her ‘Last Rose Petal’ Farewell Tour

Taylor announced her farewell tour in September after previously announcing in December 2020 her retirement from music. At the time, she shared her stats on Spotify’s “2020 Artist Wrapped” list and thanked fans for their support. She also called out the music industry for making her feel “super under appreciated as an artist.”

She wrote: “I ain’t gone front in times of feeling super under appreciated as a artist, receiving little to no real push from the ‘machine,’ constantly getting the shorter end of the stick, being overlooked … I’m retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that i can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put in was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world!”

Taylor continued, “All hustlers have the understanding that when one door closes another will open.”

Taylor also called out the Grammys for the lack of women nominated for the Best R&B Album category: “Y’all was better off just saying best MALE R&B ALBUM,” she tweeted, “cause all I see is dick in this category.”

Meanwhile, as it currently stands, over 30 lawsuits and counting have been filed against Travis Scott, Live Nation, and more after the tragedy that occurred at his Astroworld Festival in Houston. We previously reported that eight people died and hundreds were injured at the event when a crowd surge rushed the stage.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

