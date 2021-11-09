First Look at Viola Davis as Michelle Obama in ‘The First Lady’ Series

*We previously reported that Viola Davis is set to play former First Lady Michelle Obama in the anthology series titled “First Ladies” at Showtime, and now we have a first look — see below.

Per CNN, the first season of “The First Lady” will “peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of these enigmatic women,” according to Showtime, and will revolve around famous First Ladies Obama, Eleanor Roosevelt and Betty Ford.

Here’s the official synopsis for the series: “In the East Wing of the White House, many of history’s most impactful and world-changing decisions have been hidden from view, made by America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies. This series will peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of our most enigmatic heroes…”

Entertainment Weekly provided a first look at Davis as Obama on Monday, check it out below.

READ MORE: WATCH A ‘Devastated’ Travis Scott Address Astroworld Tragedy – He’s Still Being Blamed

See Viola Davis as Michelle Obama in ‘The First Lady’ — plus, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt. https://t.co/txM2Gve5fs — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) November 8, 2021

In the series, Gillian Anderson and Michelle Pfeiffer play late former first ladies Eleanor Roosevelt and Betty Ford, respectively.

“Throughout our history, presidents’ spouses have wielded remarkable influence, not only on the nation’s leaders but on the country itself,” Jana Winograde, Showtime’s president of entertainment, said in a previous statement. “[The show] fits perfectly within the Showtime wheelhouse of drama and politics, revealing how much personal relationships impact both domestic and global events.”

“Having Viola Davis play Michelle Obama is a dream come true, and we couldn’t be luckier to have her extraordinary talent to help launch this series,” Winograde added.

While appearing virtually on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” earlier this year, Davis gushed about the role and said she had spoken to Michelle Obama about the series.

“And it’s terrifying because … sometimes someone doesn’t live up to whatever image you have in your head. But when they do live up to the image, it’s quite frightening,” the star said of her conversation with Obama. “It really is.”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the series, Michelle Obama said she is thrilled to see Davis’ portrayal of her.

“I feel that I’m not worthy,” she told the outlet. “I wish I could be better to live up to the character that Viola has to play, but it’s exciting.”

“Anything Viola does, she does it with passion and vigor, and I know she will do no less for this role,” Obama added.