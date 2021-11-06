Scottie Pippen Spittin’ Venom at Michael Jordan in New Book ‘Unguarded’ | VIDEO

*Look, we ain’t the type of people who like take candy from kids, cutting balloons strings and kicking kittens.

Indeed, to purposefully rain on somebody’s parade just because you can reveal a person with a special kind of callousness. But, all things considered, Scottie Pippen is wildin’.

Pippen is on a national book tour to sell his memoirs “Unguarded,” which appears to be less about Scottie himself as a standalone individual and more about Scottie juxtaposed against Michael Jordan.

As many of us know, Pippen has been spittin’ mad ever since the ESPN docuseries “The Last Dance” aired and has been in the media lambasting is former teammate ever since.

“They glorified Michael Jordan while not giving nearly enough praise to me and my proud teammates. Michael deserved a large portion of the blame. The producers had granted him editorial control of the final product,” Pippen wrote. “Even in the second episode, which focused for a while on my difficult upbringing and unlikely path to the NBA, the narrative returned to MJ and his determination to win. I was nothing more than a prop. His ‘best teammate of all time,’ he called me. He couldn’t have been more condescending if he tried.”

Jordan, who held rights to all the footage from that final season, held full editorial control.

“Each episode was the same: Michael on a pedestal, his teammates secondary, smaller, the message no different from when he referred to us back then as his ‘supporting cast,’” Pippen continued. “From one season to the next, we received little or no credit whenever we won but the bulk of the criticism when we lost. Michael could shoot 6 for 24 from the field, commit 5 turnovers, and he was still, in the minds of the adoring press and public, the Errorless Jordan.”

We’d be all the way wrong in not mentioning Scottie lost his first born son this year. Here’s to hoping this book gives him closure.

Chime in with YOUR thoughts about this situation that Scottie Pippen has crated.