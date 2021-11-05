Offset Ordered to Pay $950K for Missing Bentley, Buys NYC Home with Cardi B

*Rapper Offset has been ordered to pay $950,000 in a lawsuit over a missing Bentley.

Platinum Transportation Group in Los Angeles filed a lawsuit against the Georgia native over the luxury motor car, which he rented last year and never returned. According to legal documents, PTG executives claim they drew up a contract with Offset in May and rented him a 2020 Bentley Bentayga for a couple of days. At his request, the term was extended until late July.

But early that month, Offset, 29, told PTG he didn’t know where the car was. He suggested it might have been stolen and he stopped making the rental payments after his lease was up on July 25. According to WENN.com, company bosses claim Offset failed to return the vehicle, and they filed a police report.

A judge has now ordered the Migos member to pay for damages amounting to $950,027.35, after failing to respond to the lawsuit, per the report.

Meanwhile, Offset and his wife Cardi B have purchased a new mansion in New York City. Offset also gifted his wife with a vacation home in the Dominican Republic for her 29th birthday.

The 29-year-old Grammy winner shared a photo of herself standing in the foyer of her new NYC home, calling the residence “a dream.”

“These days I don’t just live one place, I’m everywhere due to my work,” Cardi explained. “One thing for sure I needed a home in my home city of NY!”

She added, “I’m soo proud of myself. I work so hard for my children to be comfortable everywhere they are regardless of work,” she continued. The couple is parents to 3-year-old daughter Kulture, and a son who was born in September.

“Me and my husband have always dreamed of having a crib in NY, and we have decided to add to our portfolio of homes, along with Atlanta and LA,” Cardi said in her latest social media post. “Now having a home in NY, I can have get togethers with my family all the time!!”

“I have accomplished so many things yet I still feel far from all the goals I want to accomplish,” she added. “This is one dream I can cross off…..Let me know if ya’ll want a mini tour!”