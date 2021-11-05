Friday, November 5, 2021
HomeNews
News

Offset Ordered to Pay $950K for Missing Bentley, Buys NYC Home with Cardi B

By Ny MaGee
0

Cardi B & Offset (Getty)
Cardi B & Offset (Getty)

*Rapper Offset has been ordered to pay $950,000 in a lawsuit over a missing Bentley.

Here’s more from SandraRose.com:

Platinum Transportation Group in Los Angeles filed a lawsuit against the Georgia native over the luxury motor car, which he rented last year and never returned. According to legal documents, PTG executives claim they drew up a contract with Offset in May and rented him a 2020 Bentley Bentayga for a couple of days. At his request, the term was extended until late July.

But early that month, Offset, 29, told PTG he didn’t know where the car was. He suggested it might have been stolen and he stopped making the rental payments after his lease was up on July 25. According to WENN.com, company bosses claim Offset failed to return the vehicle, and they filed a police report.

A judge has now ordered the Migos member to pay for damages amounting to $950,027.35, after failing to respond to the lawsuit, per the report. 

READ MORE: Cardi B Has Been Selected to Host This Year’s American Music Awards

Meanwhile, Offset and his wife Cardi B have purchased a new mansion in New York City. Offset also gifted his wife with a vacation home in the Dominican Republic for her 29th birthday.

The 29-year-old Grammy winner shared a photo of herself standing in the foyer of her new NYC home, calling the residence “a dream.”

“These days I don’t just live one place, I’m everywhere due to my work,” Cardi explained. “One thing for sure I needed a home in my home city of NY!”

She added, “I’m soo proud of myself. I work so hard for my children to be comfortable everywhere they are regardless of work,” she continued. The couple is parents to 3-year-old daughter Kulture, and a son who was born in September.

“Me and my husband have always dreamed of having a crib in NY, and we have decided to add to our portfolio of homes, along with Atlanta and LA,” Cardi said in her latest social media post. “Now having a home in NY, I can have get togethers with my family all the time!!”

“I have accomplished so many things yet I still feel far from all the goals I want to accomplish,” she added. “This is one dream I can cross off…..Let me know if ya’ll want a mini tour!”

Previous article‘Supermarket Sweep’ Sneak Peek: Leslie Jones Sings ‘Eye On The Sparrow’ [WATCH]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO