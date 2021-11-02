Tuesday, November 2, 2021
HomeMusicHip Hop
Hip Hop

TuPac’s Estate Announces ‘Wake Me When I’m Free’ Museum Experience

By Ny MaGee
0

Tupac - bandana

*The estate of late rapper TuPac Shakur announced on Tuesday that fans will get to deep dive into his life’s work with an immersive museum experience called Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free

Here’s more from Complex:

The museum experience is being described as “part art installation, part sensory experience” and will feature never-before-seen artifacts from Pac’s short career in a 20,000-square-foot space. Wake Me When I’m Free is the brainchild of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Chief Curator & Vice President of Curatorial Affairs Nwaka Onwusa, director Jeremy Hodges, and his firm Project Art Collective.

“It is a privilege to be a part of such a monumental project,” Hodges said in a release. “Tupac Shakur was my Malcolm; he was my Martin, and to build an experience that honors such a prolific man, cannot be summed up in words. We wanted to create a memorable experience that will inspire you to be better than when you walked in, all while leaving you with the knowledge that he was a true revolutionary spirit.”

READ MORE: Gabby Union Once Wanted to be A Video Vixen & Auditioned for Tupac – She Had Low Self-Esteem | WATCH

tupac shakur

The event kicks off at the Canvas @ L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Jan. 22. 

WMWIF will hit several cities over the next few years, per the report. The immersive museum experience is produced by Round Room Live, CAA, Universal Music Group and Kinfolk Management + Media.

We reported earlier that Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have brought together some of the greatest in R&B and Hip-Hip with their Verzuz virtual shows, and now the super-producers are trying to make their dream battle between Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac a reality.

Earlier this year, Swizz and Timbaland both appeared on ESPN2’s “Jalen and Jacoby” and were asked to list their “holy grail” Verzuz match-ups. While Timbaland suggested Michael Jackson and Prince, Swizz named the two hip-hop icons.

“My dream one, I want to figure out how to do Pac and Biggie in a way that the people is gonna really love it,” Swizz said. Timbaland replied “I got a couple ideas. I’ma text you,” he said.

Hear the duo tell it via the clip below.

Previous articleCardi B Has Been Selected to Host This Year’s American Music Awards
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO