Notorious Drug Kingpin Alberto ‘Alpo’ Martinez Reportedly Killed in NYC Drive-By Shooting

*Former notorious drug kingpin Alberto “Alpo” Martinez was reportedly killed in a drive-by shooting in New York City on Sunday morning.

According to multiple reports, Martinez, 55, was found dead in his 2017 Dodge Ram on the corner of Frederick Douglass Boulevard and West 147 Street in Harlem. Per Complex, he was charged in 1991 with conspiracy, operating a continuing drug enterprise, and using weapons during drug deals. Facing the possibility of the death penalty or life in prison, Martinez turned informant in exchange for 35 years behind bars. Following his release in 2015, he was placed in witness protection.

Martinez was reportedly sitting in an SUV after leaving a club in Harlem around 3:30 a.m. Sunday when he was shot five times. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Martinez was portrayed by rapper Cam’ron in the 2002 movie “Paid In Full.”

“You were in the witness protection program because you testified against other drug dealers,” a source told the New York Post. “You’d make a lot of enemies who have a score to settle. When you return to the same area, word will get out very fast. He’s back in the zone.”

A police source noted that his death seemed “pretty intentional.”

OnSmash shared videos from the scene. “Now confirmed by multiple associates that want to remain hidden. He was coming out of a club and got hit……” the site claimed on Twitter of Martinez.

Detective Francis Sammon, of the NYPD’s public affairs office, told Heavy.com that a man was shot in the chest, chin, and three times in the arm while sitting in a 2017 Dodge ram.

The police are investigating whether the victim was Alpo Martinez, as an earlier report on Heavy.com noted that the ID found on the victim did not match that Alpo Martinez. Police have not yet confirmed the victim’s identity.

No arrests have been made.