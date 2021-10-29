Friday, October 29, 2021
Kangol Kid: Legendary Rapper (UTFO) Undergoes Colon Cancer Surgery | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
*Prayers up! Unfortunately, we have sad news about another old school rapper’s health condition. The Kangol Kid, a member of  U.T.F.O., is telling the world he has stage 4 colon cancer and will have to undergo surgery.

Kangol – who learned of his diagnosis back in February- took to Instagram on Wednesday (10-27-21) and revealed that he’s been hospitalized for cancer-related complications. His procedure was scheduled for Thursday morning (10/29/21) at the North Shore University Hospital in New York, according to Revolt. Above, in a video interview with PIX News, Kangol discusses his situation.

“Please forgive me for not returning calls and more,” he penned in his caption. “Things have become and are becoming a little more difficult than imagined. I’ve been admitted again for complications related to my condition. Thank you to those who have been instrumental in my latest ordeal. Your actions have been well received and greatly appreciated. I am blessed to have you by my side through this. I love you all. ~Kang. #kangolkid #kangol #utfo #roxanneroxanne #fu*ckcancer.”

This isn’t the first procedure for Kangol Kid’s condition. In March, he revealed that he had a colonoscopy and had to get 10 centimeters of his colon was removed after noticing some abnormal symptoms.

“There was definitely discomfort in the belly,” he told Pix11News. “One of the signs you would see immediately is bleeding, and you’ll notice this as you wipe or you’ll see it in your stool, so I was definitely experiencing that. But what really set it off was I’m in the comfort of my own room, and I had to pass gas, and it came out with a substance … it was a bloody mucus.”

When discussing his reaction to the cancer diagnosis that followed soon after, he said that he “didn’t believe it.”

“That’s the last thing you want to hear. … when those words were said to me, I fell out inside,” he continued. “I stood up after awhile, spoke to my friends who kept my spirits up through all of this and my mentality just changed, like, ‘You gotta fight this.’”

Fisher Jack

