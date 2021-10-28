Jada Pinkett Smith: ‘Will And I Have Never Had An Issue In The Bedroom’

*Jada Pinkett Smith continues to overshare details about her personal life.

During Wednesday’s episode of her Facebook Watch series, Jada opened up to Gwyneth Paltrow about the challenges of maintaining a healthy sex life in her marriage to Will Smith, PEOPLE reports.

“It’s hard,” she told Paltrow, who appeared on “Red Table Talk” to promote her new Netflix show “Sex, Love & goop.”

“The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey. We started in this at a very young age, you know, 22 years old. That’s why the accountability part really hit for me because I think you expect your partner to know [what you need], especially when it comes to sex. It’s like, ‘Well, if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind.’ That’s a huge pitfall.”

Paltrow replied, “Isn’t it weird, though? It’s like someone doesn’t read your mind and we feel crushed.”

“Crushed!” Jada replied, adding, “You tell me what you need. Tell me what you want, and on top of it, I know that I have to be accountable to do the same…I really try.”

READ MORE: Will Smith Admits He And Wife Jada Aren’t Monogamous

Only because I got time today.

Stop making up headlines.

Watch the @RedTableTalk I did with @GwynethPaltrow for yourselves.

Will and I have NEVER had an issue in the bedroom. Thank you❣️https://t.co/wBpqSTTaGi — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) October 28, 2021

“It’s uncomfortable, but it’s deeply healthy, and I think around sex, because it’s something that we don’t talk about a lot, and there’s so much fantasy around it…” she said.

After E! News reported on the discussion with the headline: “Jada Pinkett Smith Tells Gwyneth Paltrow Why It’s Hard to Maintain a Sex Life With Will Smith,” Jada hit up Twitter to make clear that she and Will “have NEVER had an issue in the bedroom.”

Meanwhile, inquiring minds want to know, if her statement is true, then how did she end up in August Alsina’s bed?

In September, Will spoke about his marriage of 23-years in an interview with GQ where noted that “Jada never believed in [a] conventional marriage.”

“Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up,” he explained. “There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple? And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection.”

He continued, “We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way. And marriage for us can’t be a prison. And I don’t suggest our road for anybody. I don’t suggest this road for anybody. But the experiences that the freedoms that we’ve given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love.”