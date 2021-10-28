Thursday, October 28, 2021
HomeNews
News

Facebook Announces Company Name Change to Meta

By Ny MaGee
0

Mark+Zuckerberg+Facebook+CEO+Mark+Zuckerberg+gw6Yo_ITjaol
Mark Zuckerberg / Getty

*Facebook has changed its name to Meta, the company announced on Thursday.

“Today we are seen as a social media company, but in our DNA we are a company that builds technology to connect people, and the metaverse is the next frontier just like social networking was when we got started,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.

The company’s stock ticker will change from FB to MVRS effective Dec. 1, as reported by CNBC.

Zuckerberg told The Verge in July that he wanted Facebook to become a “metaverse company.”

READ MORE:  Facebook to Rebrand with New Name and Focus on ‘Metaverse’

The “metaverse” refers to the use of virtual reality devices to tap into the internet via a virtual space.

“You can think about the metaverse as an embodied internet, where instead of just viewing content — you are in it. And you feel present with other people as if you were in other places, having different experiences that you couldn’t necessarily do on a 2D app or webpage, like dancing, for example, or different types of fitness,” he told the outlet.

“I think a lot of people, when they think about the metaverse, they think about just virtual reality — which I think is going to be an important part of that. And that’s clearly a part that we’re very invested in, because it’s the technology that delivers the clearest form of presence,” he continued. “But the metaverse isn’t just virtual reality. It’s going to be accessible across all of our different computing platforms; VR and AR, but also PC, and also mobile devices and game consoles. Speaking of which, a lot of people also think about the metaverse as primarily something that’s about gaming. And I think entertainment is clearly going to be a big part of it, but I don’t think that this is just gaming.”

The company reportedly intends to add augmented and virtual reality to the platform in the coming years.

“Our hope is that within the next decade, the metaverse will reach a billion people, host hundreds of billions of dollars of digital commerce, and support jobs for millions of creators and developers,” Zuckerberg wrote in a letter on Thursday.

“We believe the metaverse will be the successor to the mobile internet,” Zuckerberg said.

Previous articleTeen Killed by 3 Classmates Because He Slept With One of Their Exes (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

‘Optics Don’t Look Great’: Porsha Williams About Relationship with Simon Guobadia⁠

Social Heat

Kevin Hunter (Wendy Williams’ Ex-husband) is Engaged to Sharina Hudson

Social Heat

Delonte West is A Drunken Mess in Police Video – Claims He’s Better Than LeBron James | VIDEO

Social Heat

CVS Investigation Looks At Complaint by Tammy Rivera That She was Racially Profiled | WATCH

Social Heat

A-hole Move: Don Jr. Makes T-Shirt Mocking Death of Woman Shot by Alec Baldwin

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO