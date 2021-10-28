Thursday, October 28, 2021
Couple’s Wedding Photo Shoot on Beach Delightfully Interrupted by Tom Hanks (Watch)

Tom Hanks poses with newlyweds Tashia and Diciembre Farries after crashing the photo shoot in Santa Monica, CA

*Tashia and Diciembre Farries were posing for their wedding photos on a Santa Monica beach last week when Tom Hanks walked in out of nowhere – like a scene out of “Cast Away” – and greeted the stunned wedding party.

“It’s Woody from Toy Story!” one person is heard saying in the video, which has since gone viral.

Video showed the Oscar-winning actor excitedly meeting the same sex couple, and posing with the newly betrothed and their family.

“We were gathering all the family together and next thing you know, Tom Hanks walks through the whole crowd and said, ‘Hey, I just had to stop and see these beautiful brides,’” Tashia Farries told KTLA.

“He asked for a picture, he said it was one of the most beautiful ceremonies that he’s witnessed, and he stuck around for about five minutes and gave us a good positive talk and it was very cool,” Farries added.

Watch below:

EURPublisher01

