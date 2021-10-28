Thursday, October 28, 2021
BLIND ITEM: The Actor’s Wife

By Ny MaGee
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

The significant other of this A list mostly movie actor will do whatever she can to protect the inheritance she will get when the actor dies. There has been talk that the insurance company will not defend or pay any wrongful death lawsuits which of course means it will come out of the actor’s money. She wants to fundraise so she can protect her inheritance.

Can you guess who the actor and his wife are? Sound off in the comments.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

