BLIND ITEM: The Actor’s Wife

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

The significant other of this A list mostly movie actor will do whatever she can to protect the inheritance she will get when the actor dies. There has been talk that the insurance company will not defend or pay any wrongful death lawsuits which of course means it will come out of the actor’s money. She wants to fundraise so she can protect her inheritance.

Can you guess who the actor and his wife are? Sound off in the comments.