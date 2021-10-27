Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Mack Wilds Reveals His Inspiration For Swagger Role | WATCH

By Anasia Obioha
*Many fans know Kevin Durant as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, but few know the depth of his back story which led him to a successful career in sports.

Actor Tristan Mack Wilds, plays Alonzo Powers, a young executive at an up and coming sneaker company in the Apple TV Plus’ “Swagger.

“So many different sneaker companies are constantly at battle with each other…they’re trying to figure out how to grab the next best thing,” said Wilds.

Swagger
Tristan Mack Wilds in “Swagger,” premiering globally October 29, 2021 on Apple TV+

“Swagger” is inspired by the real life experiences of Durant and centers around Jace Carson (Isaiah Hill), a 14-year-old basketball phenom who must navigate a maze of pressure to overcome the odds stacked against him. Supported by his coach Ike (O’Shea Jackson Jr.), Jace embarks on a journey to prove himself as the best player and team mate.

EUR correspondent Anasia Obioha spoke to Wilds, who revealed he studied Sonny Vaccaro to prepare for his role. Vaccaro, who worked as an executive for Nike is best known for signing Michael Jordan to his first sneaker deal.

“One of the main guys I looked up to and read a lot about was Sonny,” said Wilds. “Just understanding him and Nike and how he helped create what he created with Michael Jordan and when he was at Adidas what he created with Kobe Bryant. The way he moved within the system to create these moments – as consumers we don’t know what’s happening but behind the scenes.”

Swagger
Quvenzhané Wallis and Isaiah Hill in “Swagger,” premiering globally October 29, 2021 on Apple TV+.

“Swagger” also stars Shinelle Azoroh and Quvenzhane’ Wallis. It premiers on Apple TV+ on October 29, with the first three episodes, before transitioning to its weekly schedule.

